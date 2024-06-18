Georgia R. Wyman, 1946-2024

LUDLOW, Vt. – Georgia R. Wyman of Ludlow passed away peacefully at her home in Vermont on June 9, 2024. She was born on Feb. 15, 1946, to George and Ruth (Kenworthy) Ripley. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, splitting her time between summers in Vermont and winters in Hobe Sound, Fla. Georgia is survived by her son Stanton Wyman and his wife Lisa of North Hero, Vt., her sister Janice Lisbon, and her family of Lawrence, Kan. She is predeceased by her husband Bruce O. Wyman, and her parents. A graveside service at Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow, Vt., will be held at a future date. Donations may be made to the Black River Alumni Association in lieu of flowers. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.