George L. Parizo, 1942-2022 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – George L. Parizo, 79, passed away at his home in Springfield on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. He was born Nov. 19, 1942 in Springfield, Vt., the son of Ernest and Simone (DeCelles) Parizo. He attended Springfield Schools, graduating from Springfield High School Class of 1960.

He served briefly in the United States Army.

On April 24, 1965, he married Patricia A. Young at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chester, Vt.

George was employed as a Machinist with the Bryant Grinder Co. in Springfield for 27 years, and later with Timken Super Precision in Keene, N.H. for 17 years.

George played as a professional percussionist for many years, playing in the Springfield Community Band and a Dixie Land Band. He taught drum lessons for many years, and also played banjo and guitar. He was a craftsman and enjoyed woodworking, making many wooden toys for his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He enjoyed hunting, camping, boating, snowmobiling, and riding motorcycles. He was a member and past president of VAST, and a member of the Gold Wing Riders of America.

He is survived by his wife Patricia of Springfield; daughters Barbara Parizo (Roy Williams) of Westminster, Vt., and Diane Nicholls (Joshua) of Morrisville, Vt.; grandchildren Anthony Dana (Merideth Ward), Desmond Muther (Michael), Kendra Masure (Ben), Kiernan Nicholls, and Riley Nicholls; great grandchildren Margaret, Owen, Jack, and Myles; sister-in-law Frances Parizo; two nieces and a nephew; and one great-nephew.

He was predeceased by his parents, brother Carl Parizo, and sister Rose Krous.

In lieu of flowers, donations in George’s name may be made to the Springfield Humane Society or VNH.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.