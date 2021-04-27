George H. Dolloph, 1951-2021

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – George H. Dolloph, 69, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Veterans Hospital in West Roxbury, Mass. He was born Sept. 14, 1951, in Saxtons River, Vt., to Charles and Irene Lanou Dolloph.

George was a graduate of the Bellows Falls Union High School. He served in the U.S. Army overseas from 1971-1974. Most recently he was employed by Benny’s Auto in Chester, Vt., and Catamount in Westminster, Vt. For many years, he was a member of the Rockingham Volunteer Fire Department.

George was a loving son, companion, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Those he loved are what were most important to him. George’s kindness and humility was evidenced in the relationships he held. All who knew him could appreciate his quick wit, smile, and sense of humor. George’s personality was that of always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone that needed him. He was well known for being a phenomenal mechanic – when faced with a challenge in repair he used his ingenuity and creativity to create what was needed to fix the problem. George was most happy when working on projects he was passionate about. He had a love for mechanics of all kinds, woodworking with his sawmill, being in the garden, riding his motorcycle, and being with family and friends.

He is survived by his mother, Irene Lanou Dolloph Bussino Schaefer of Springfield, Vt.; the love of his life, Roseann Drexler of Rockingham, Vt.; his siblings, Fred Marshey of Candia, N.H., Fred Bussino of Alexandria, N.H., William Bussino of Claremont, N.H., Louise Wright of Swanzey, N.H., Deborah Rosewolf of Ossipee, N.H., Judy Gonthier of Goshen, N.H., Julie Buffum (Earl) of Springfield, Vt., and Melinda Bussino of Springfield, Vt.

He is also survived by his children, Matthew Dolloph (Michelle) of Grafton, Vt., Betsy Perry (Doug) of Grafton, Vt., Charles Dolloph of Grafton, Vt., and Sarah Dolloph of Chester, Vt., and also by the kids that he raised like his own, James McCool, Rebecca Drexler, both from Rockingham, Vt., and Nicole Fine from Maryland. He was a loving grandpa to Jenna and Ryan Dolloph, Calleigh and Zoey Perry, Niki, Charles Jr. and Garett Dolloph, Joleen and Jasmine Burton; Mariah Crum, and Elizabeth McCool; and great-grandpa to Grayson and Hayden Fletcher.

He was predeceased by his father, Charles Dolloph; his stepfather, Fred Bussino Jr.; his sister Norma Bussino Nicholson; his daughter, Gabby Dolloph; and a granddaughter, Jordan Dolloph.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.