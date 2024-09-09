George E. Benson Sr., 1939-2024

LUDLOW, Vt. – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of George Edward Benson Sr., 85, on Sept. 6, 2024, surrounded by his family, at Springfield Hospital.

George was born on March 9, 1939, in Springfield, Vt., one of four children, to Marvin Fay Benson Sr. and Monica Lamere Benson. George graduated from Black River High School in 1957.

Upon graduation he began his successful career in the car industry, selling used vehicles in Rutland, Vt.. He owned and operated Geo. Benson’s Auto Sales from 1965-1976, with much of this time in Springfield, Vt.

In 1976 he moved to Ludlow, Vt., and operated Benson’s Chevrolet Inc. with his brother Marvin, until Marvin’s retirement. After receiving his 25-year Chevrolet dealer recognition from General Motors in 2001, he partnered with his son, George Jr., and they operated the dealership together until his passing.

On June 13, 1964, George married the love of his life, Janice J. Sheehan, to whom he always referred as his bride. Their love story spanned more than 60 years, and they raised five children.

George was a loving husband, proud Dad, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His first grandchild nicknamed him “Namp,” which became his name to many in and outside his family. He was an avid outdoorsman, and his love of the woods was year-round. His passion for maple sugaring started in his early years with his father. He passed his passion on to his son Mike, and they sugared together for years. George and his brother were the first two in Ludlow to earn the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America, which is an Eagle Scout. He enjoyed many summer family trips to the beach in Maine, and loved to host barbecues with family and friends at the lake. His annual moose hunting trip to Canada was a 50-year tradition, as well as hosting deer camp in Vermont for over in 55 years.

He is predeceased by his parents, his brother Marvin F. Benson Jr., his two sisters Anita B. Simonds and Paula B. Seal, and his son-in-law Tony Ciufo.

George is survived by his wife; his children George Benson Jr. and his wife Mary, Michael Benson and his wife Melissa, Kimberly Lampert and her husband Jonathan, Gregory Benson and his wife Katherine, and Angela Benson-Ciufo and her fiance Jeffrey Michaud; his grandson Trevor Benson and wife Kaitlyn; granddaughter Erika Lardner and husband Tom; grandsons Nicholas Ciufo, Topher Ciufo, and Garrett Benson; granddaughter Emily Benson; great-grandson Liam Lardner; great-granddaughters Tierney Lardner and Sadie Benson; and many cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, VT 05701.

A memorial visitation will be held at Benson’s Chevrolet Inc. in Ludlow, Vt., on Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 5-8 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m., at The Catholic Church of Annunciation, also in Ludlow, Vt.