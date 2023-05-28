George B. Spaulding, 1954-2023

ANDOVER, Vt. – George B. Spaulding of Andover, Vt., passed away on February 20, 2023, at Springfield Hospital, from diabetes complications. He was born in Weymouth, Mass., on November 3, 1954, son of John and Ann (Baker) Spaulding.

He graduated from Thayer Academy in 1973, and attended Norwich University.

George summered in Landgrove from age 3. By the late 1970s, he was living full time at Lost Brook Farm, and was an active farmer, mowing, haying, raising sheep and chickens, maple sugaring, and selling wood.

The farm was sold in 1999, and he moved to Andover.

He is survived by his older brother Jack of Longmont, Colo., his sister Mardee of New London, N.H., and his nieces and nephews.

A memorial gathering will take place on June 11, 2023, at 2 p.m., at the Landgrove Meeting House, located at 88 Landgrove Road, Landgrove, Vt.