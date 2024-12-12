Genevieve Stone, 1924-2024

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Genevieve “Jenny” Stone passed away peacefully at her home in Charlestown, N.H. She was born on Sept. 19, 1924, in Milford, N.H., and attended Milford High School. Her parents Quirino and Enrichetta immigrated to America from Rome and Pescapenataro, Italy, making her and her three sisters Lee Carmichael, Bettina Mace, and Deanna Carter (now deceased) first-generation Americans.

Jenny married Robert Stone (deceased) in 1948, and moved to Charlestown in 1950. She can be remembered for her work as deputy town clerk, and as past president and member of St. Catherine’s Church. She also served three terms on the town planning board, and was a library trustee. She taught quilting to many ladies in Charlestown, and gladly contributed many hours of her time to helping the Town of Charlestown and her many friends living there. She often spoke of the love and appreciation she had for all the generous folks in town that helped her when her husband passed away, and a few months later when their home on Michael Avenue burned down.

Jenny was an avid reader and artist. Friends and family have many of her oil paintings hanging in their homes. She loved to travel, and has visited Italy several times, as well as Australia, Switzerland, and Germany.

Jenny is survived by her son Michael Stone and his wife Liviana, of Virginia; her Daughter Deborah Stone, of Charlestown; her grandchildren Kelly Vincel, Michael Stone and wife Erika, Catherine Campa and husband Tony, Jared Streeter, Dulcie Hillenberg and husband Frank, and Marisa Chapin and husband Ryland; and great-grandchildren Cole Vincel, Mason Campa, Cassandra Stone, Gabrial Hillenberg, and Amelia Hillenberg. She was loved and will be missed by her family, including many nieces and nephews.

Jenny enjoyed a 100-year life which was a life well-traveled, well-loved, well-spent, and well-lived, which she attributed to her sense of humor and feisty attitude.

If you wish to make a donation in Jenny’s name, please send to Lake Sunapee Hospice, 107 Newport Road, P.O. Box 2209, New London, NH 03257.

A memorial service will be held in Charlestown in the spring.

Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 146 Broad Street, Claremont, N.H. To view an online memorial or send a private message of condolence, visit www.stringerfh.com.