Garry Sharon, 1957-2024

PERU, Vt. – Garry Sharon, age 67, of Peru, Vt., passed away on March 23, 2024, in Bennington, Vt., at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, following a recent and sudden battle with pancreatic cancer and organ failure.

Garry was born in Bellows Falls, Vt., on Feb. 11, 1957, son to the late Walter and Elsie (Wade) Sharon. He was raised and educated in Charlestown, N.H., graduating from Fall Mountain Regional High School in the Class of 1975, and went on to the University of New Hampshire and matriculated in 1979, after completing his studies in animal sciences.

This love of animals and farming led him to make a life of a dairy farmer, as well as become an active member in the community. This led him to becoming a volunteer firefighter in Londonderry, Vt.

Garry was a dedicated and longtime member of The Grange, most recently of Bartonsville Grange #481, holding the position of overseer. He was also a brother at the Adoniram Lodge #42 Masonic Lodge in Manchester Center, Vt., where he was a member for more than 20 years, and achieved the level of master mason. Over the years, he held several offices in both organizations, including being the deputy state Grange master, and was secretary of the lodge since 2019. Just last summer 2023, he retired from his job as a probation and parole officer for the State of Vermont, where he had been working since 2001.

Garry was also active in the Peru Congregational Church, where he shared his musical talents playing and singing in the church with the “Who’s In Town Band.” Over the years, he was in multiple bands and played several instruments, including guitar, bass, mandolin, trumpet, and trombone. He loved history and sharing his knowledge, but never made you feel dumb for not knowing. He always had random trivia facts about seemingly everything.

Garry was known for his big smile, teasing nature, and advocacy against domestic violence. A true Vermonter through and through. He will be deeply missed by so many.

He is survived by his adopted sisters Lisa Martel of Witchita Falls, Texas, and Darlene Kimball of Marlow, N.H.; as well as several nieces and nephews Chad and Shane Blodgett of Claremont, N.H., Carrie and Krystal Martel of Wichita Falls, Texas, Elijah Kimball of Tigard, Ore., Isaiah Kimball of Honea Path, S.C., Mariah Reid (Kimball) of Greenland, N.H., and Leah Johnson (Kimball) of Windham, Vt.

Calling hours will be held from on Friday, April 5, from 5-7 p.m., at the Fenton and Hennessy Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls, Vt.

Celebrations of Garry’s life will be held Sunday, April 7, at Garry’s home church, Peru Congregational Church, Main Street in Peru, Vt., at 2 p.m.; and Saturday, April 27, at Garry’s home Grange, 116 Upper Bartonsville Road in Rockingham, Vt.

A graveside ceremony will be held at a later date for family and close friends.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home.