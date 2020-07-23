Garhetta Berg, 1920-2020

FREMONT, N.H. – Garhetta “Dee” (Kenyon) Berg, 99, formerly of Bellows Falls, Vt., died July 13, 2020. Dee was born in Watertown, N.Y., Oct. 22, 1920, the daughter of the late Albert Kenyon and Adelaide (Helmer) (Kenyon) Bronk. Her father died when she was young, and years later her mother was remarried to William Bronk of Bellows Falls. Dee graduated from Bellows Falls High School. After graduation, she worked at Colby Jr. College in New London, N.H., Landers, Frary & Clark in New Britain, Conn., and AT&T in Chicago.

Dee met her husband Bill in New Britain, when he was a Navy Seabee. They married in New Britain March 28, 1946 and moved to Chicago while Bill obtained his doctorate degree at Illinois College Of Optometry. There they started their family, and their oldest son William was born. After Bill’s college graduation, Bill, Dee, and son Bill moved to Bellows Falls, where Bill started his practice. They raised three more children in Bellows Falls.

Dee’s interests included bingo, playing cards, reading, reminiscing about the past, knitting, and crocheting. When her children were young, she often volunteered at wellness clinics using her typing skills and was an active member of the PTA for many years.

She is survived by her children William “Bill” (Kathy) of Erie, Pa., Harold “Bud” (Toni) of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Beatrice “Babs” of Williston, Vt., and Robert “Bob” (Joy) of Kingston, N.H.; six grandchildren Christie Berg Anderson, Holly Berg Daugherty, Heather Berg Harvey, Brittany Berg Arama, William Berg, and Bailey Berg; seven great-grandchildren Joseph and Angela Anderson, Devin, Aidan, Isabella, Dylan and Gabriel Harvey; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Dr. William J. Berg; sisters Margaret Kenyon Krupinsky Caine and Beatrice Kovar; stepfather William Bronk; stepbrothers Bruce, Rod, Harold, and Jack Bronk; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations to Plaistow Meals on Wheels, 18 Greenough Rd., Plaistow, NH 03865 or a charity of your choice. There are no public services at this time. Arrangements by Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, Plaistow, N.H.