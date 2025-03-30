Galen T. Pinkham, 1943-2025 🇺🇸

GRAFTON, Vt. – A loving, kind-hearted man with diverse interests, Galen Thomas Pinkham, 81, born Sept. 3, 1943, to Earle and Barbara (Winston) Pinkham, in Lynn, Mass., peacefully departed in Townshend, Vt., on March 23, 2025.

He was a compassionate soul, with passion for genealogy, ancestry, book collecting, and Buddhism. He adored early music, Baroque, and classical, was fluent in French and taught it, and was a Vietnam Veteran, dedicated father, and loving husband.

He will join his wife Dr. Sandra Pinkham for his final resting place, at Cobb Cemetery in Grafton, Vt.

He is survived by his four children James Pinkham, Laura Devyn, Richard Pinkham, and Julia Pinkham; and grandchildren.

Services to be held this summer. In Loving Memory.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.