Gail J. Farrar, 1927-2024 🇺🇸

ASCUTNEY, Vt. – Gail J. Farrar, 96, died Feb. 6, 2024, at his home.

Gail was born April 25, 1927, in Gassetts, Vt., a son of James and Hazel (Johnson) Farrar. He attended Chester High School; right out of school he served in the U.S. Army in Germany during World War II. He returned to Vermont and was married to Virginia Cole on Feb. 28, 1948, in Leister, Vt. They made their home in Cavendish. He worked for a time as a lineman and a logger before going to work for Fellows Gear Shaper in Springfield, retiring in 1985.

Gail was a member of the American Legion Post 67 Chester, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 771 Springfield, Mount Holly Snow Drifters, and a former member of the Black River Rod and Gun Club. Gail enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling in his younger years. His greatest joy came from spending time with his grandchildren.

Gail is preceded in death by his wife Virginia Farrar; a son Roy Farrar; a daughter Sandy McCarthy; two brothers Franklin and Earl Farrar; four sisters Laura Gates, Frieda Rumrill, Gwen Johnson, and Eileen Stone; and a stepson Russell Moulton.

He is survived by three sons James Farrar and partner Charlene Waugh of Ascutney, David Farrar and wife Darlene of Proctorsville, and Keith Farrar and partner Crystal Ripley of Cavendish; stepdaughter Carolyn Moulton of Falmouth, Mass.; stepson Doug Moulton of Springfield; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren .

A graveside service will be held in the Cavendish Village Cemetery, to be announced at a later date. Knight Funeral Home in Windsor, Vt., has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to Gail’s family in an online guestbook at www.knightfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Bayada Foundation, P.O. Box 1590, Norwich, VT 05055.