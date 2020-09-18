G. Ruth Harvey, 1923-2020

N. SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – G. Ruth Harvey, 97, passed away Friday morning, Sept. 11, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 22, 1923 in Granville, N.Y., the daughter of James and Gertrude (Maranville) Potter. She attended schools in New York and Vermont and graduated from Black River High School in Ludlow, Vt.

On June 15, 1945, she married John W. Harvey at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield, Vt. He predeceased her in April of 1991.

Ruth worked at Jones & Lamson Machine Tool in Springfield where she met her husband. She later worked in area nursing homes and at Mercury Cleaners in North Springfield, Vt.

She enjoyed painting, loved to travel, enjoyed the outdoors, hiking and climbing mountains – she hiked Diamond Head on Oahu. Ruth served as a Den Leader with the local Boy Scout troop when her children were young.

She is survived by her seven children Robert (Roxanne) Harvey, Ken (Cathy) Harvey, Gary (Meloney) Harvey, Kevin Harvey, Donna (Roger) Blish, Karen (Gary) Balch, Brenda (Randy) Bobar; 16 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and special caregiver Kathy Ritchie.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband John, two grandchildren, one great-grandchild, one brother Garfield Potter, and three sisters Doris Woodcock, Eleanor Gagnon, and Wilma Boyce.

A funeral service was held Sept. 15, 2020 at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield. Reverend Gary Harvey officiated. Burial followed in the Oakland Cemetery in Springfield. Memorial contributions may be made to Bayada Hospice, 1222 Putney Rd., Suite 107, Brattleboro, VT 05301 or to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.