Frederick M. Coonradt, 1943-2021

LUDLOW, Vt. – Frederick M. “Fritz” Coonradt, 86, passed away peacefully at his home in Ludlow Thursday morning, Feb. 18, 2021. He was born June 11, 1934 in Utica, N.Y., the son of Al and Barbara (Munger) Coonradt. He graduated from Andover Academy and later received a bachelor’s degree from Princeton University.

On Dec. 20, 1979, he married Ila Mary Dillon in Ludlow, Vt. He owned and operated Sunshine Real Estate in Ludlow for many years. From 1976 to 1990, Fritz owned and operated the Vermont Outdoors Cross-Country Ski Shop in Ludlow and also Cross-Country Ski Trails in Plymouth, Vt. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed cross-country skiing, hiking, walking, and touring in the Adirondacks.

He is survived by his wife Ila Mary Coonradt of Ludlow, stepdaughter Kelly Tarbell, step-grandchildren Cole and Eliza Tarbell, nephews Al Coonradt and Tim Coonradt, and niece Virginia Barthel. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother David Coonradt.

A private burial will be held in the Crown Hill Cemetery in New Hartford, N.Y. at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Black River Senior Center Meals on Wheels Program, 10 High St., Ludlow, VT 05149 or to Bayada Hospice of Vermont, P.O. Box 8081, 1222 Putney Rd., Brattleboro, VT 05301.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.