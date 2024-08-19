Fred Darin Dupree, 2024

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Fred Darin Dupree passed away unexpectedly at home on July 29, 2024. He leaves behind his loving wife Karen Heaney and their loyal dog Bella; two cherished children Dakota Dupree and his wife Danielle, and Dorian Thomas and her husband Bernard; three siblings, sister Dawn Dejnak and her husband Scott, brother Thomas Gardner and his wife Lynn, and brother Danny Dupree; as well as several grandchildren and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Thomas Frederick Dupree Jr. and Margaret Tucker.

Darin appreciated time spent with those he loved, collecting and refurbishing handcrafted knives and visiting antique stores, as well as grilling and cooking delicious meals for others. Darin had a great sense of humor and loved to make other people laugh. He enjoyed visiting the ocean, fishing in nearby rivers and ponds, and spending time in nature. He requested no services or calling hours, but asked that people remember him in their own meaningful way.