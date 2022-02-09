Franklyn S. Vester, 1939-2022 🇺🇸

N. SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Franklyn “Skip” Vester, 82, died peacefully on Jan. 30, 2022 with Jane Stevens and his daughters, Susan and Lisa, by his side. He was at Bay State Hospital and passed from Covid pneumonia. Skip was born March 15, 1939, the son of the late George and Gladys Vester.

Skip is survived by his three children, Ricky Vester of East Longmeadow, Mass., Susan Calabrese and her husband Frank of East Longmeadow, Mass., and Lisa Dowgielewicz and her husband Michael of New Braintree, Mass., his grandchildren, Stephanie, Gina, and Frank, his great-grandchildren, Lyla, Alivia, Luca, and Aria and his sisters Martha Johnson Bilo of Cromwell, Conn., and Barbara Powers of Hampden, Mass., as well as many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his true love of 35 years, Jane Stevens of North Springfield, Vt., her son Vern and his wife Candy, as well as her grandchildren Zachary and Devan Stevens of Cape Coral, Fla. He was predeceased by his sister Joan Lucier.

Skip was a 1957 graduate of Springfield Technical High School and served in the National Guard. He went on to work for Hampden Trucking Company and then the United States Postal Service driving tractor-trailer for 38 years until his retirement in 1998.

Skip loved his family and friends and was always the life of the party. If you were his friend, it was for life. He loved to dance with Jane, especially the polka. He lived for hunting and fishing. He enjoyed spending time at his camp in Chester, Vt. He loved his deer hunting buddies and the outdoors. He got his last deer in New York in November, 2021. He was the best handyman around and was there for anyone that needed a helping hand. He will be missed dearly by everyone that knew him. Most people that knew Skip never even knew his real name was Franklyn and then he would tell you the story.

Arrangements have been made by his family to gather on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 from 1-3 p.m. at Forastiere Smith Funeral and Cremation, 220 North Main Street, East Longmeadow, MA. A service will be held at 3 p.m.

Due to Covid restrictions, the family will be planning a celebration of life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Skip’s memory may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104.