Frank J. DiMaggio, 1947-2024 🇺🇸

PERKINSVILLE, Vt. – Frank James DiMaggio, 77, died on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at the Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, N.Y. He was surrounded by his loving family.

He was born March 18, 1947, in Bronx, N.Y., the son of Vito and Doris (Lane) DiMaggio. He graduated from Brentwood High School, N.Y., Class of 1965, and Stony Brook University, Class of 1974. He served in the United States Air Force from 1968-1972. Frank met the love of his life Barbara Corrin while on vacation in London, England. They were married for 56 wonderful years.

Frank served as sales manager and vice president of Ivek Corporation in North Springfield, Vt., from 1989 until he retired. He was an elder of the Church of Christ, and a board member of Habitat for Humanity.

Family and friendships were important to Frank, as no distance was too far to travel for those he loved. Wherever he was he made a friend. During his free time, Frank read history books, cheered for the Yankees, and invested himself in woodworking. He was never short on stories to tell. As a father he was fair and extraordinarily generous. As a husband he was gentle and compassionate.

He is survived by his wife Barbara; three children Jason DiMaggio and wife Tammy, Tara DiMaggio, and Chais DiMaggio and wife Rachel; two sisters Susan Muratore and Donna Santoro; four grandchildren Katelyn DiMaggio, Colby DiMaggio, Taylor DiMaggio, and Skylar DiMaggio; one great-grandson Graison DiMaggio; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Frank was predeceased by his parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Aug. 3, at 3 p.m., at Vermont Vines, 275 Williams Road, Rockingham, Vt. The family also welcomes you to attend regular services on Sunday, Aug. 4, at 11 a.m., at the Springfield Church of Christ, in dedication to Frank DiMaggio.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., is assisting with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Springfield Church of Christ.