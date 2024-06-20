Francis W. Kennett Jr., 1934-2024

NORTH SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Francis W. “Franny” Kennett Jr., 88, died on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, N.H. He was born July 25, 1934, in Montgomery, Vt., the son of Francis Sr. and Louise (Lavender) Kennett. He graduated high school in Iowa.

Franny was a building contractor, owning and operating construction, concrete, and masonry businesses in the area for many years.

He enjoyed building, hunting, riding motorcycles, and camping.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years Etta (Gates) Kennett; two daughters Vickie Hood (Don) and Tamra Howe (Mike); stepson Bruce Tucker Jr. (Carla); siblings Robert Kennett, Cathy Kennett, and Gary Kennett; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents; one son Ronald F. Kennett; and by his siblings Carol, Diane, Betty, Juanita, Debbie, Clifford and Andy.

A private burial will be held at a later date.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., is assisting with arrangements.