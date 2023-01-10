Francis A Young, 1923-2022 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Francis A. Young, 99, formerly of Springfield, Vt. died Saturday afternoon Dec. 31, at the Village on the Isle Hospice Center in Venice, Fla. He was born Sept 2, 1923, in Springfield, the son of Sidney and Ethel (Shippy) Young. He attended Springfield Schools and graduated from High School in 1942. He served in the U.S. Army during World War 2 in the European Theater in Germany, was wounded in action, and received the Purple Heart. He came back to Springfield to join his father and his brothers, to work in the family business, Youngs Furniture and Appliances. He served as the furniture and appliance division manager for over 45 years.

On May 15, 1954, he married Lorraine Cloutier at St. Mary’s Church in Claremont, N.H. He served as the secretary of both S.R. Young, Inc. as well as the Springfield Realty Corporation, which owned and operated the Springfield Shopping Plaza. He made his home in Springfield for most of his life. After retirement, he spent his winter in Venice, Fla. and his summers in Wells, Maine. He was a member of the Springfield Chamber of Commerce, the Springfield Elks Club, and a lifetime member of the Robert L. Johnson Post 771 V.F.W. He was a longtime member of the Springfield Lions Club and served as past President. He was a longtime member of the Crown Point Country Club in Springfield, and he played golf until he was 92 years old. He served as a corporator of the Springfield Hospital for many years, was a former member of the Springfield Red Cross, and served as Chairman of the Disaster Committee. He was a member of St. Mary’s in Springfield and was currently a member of Epiphany Cathedral in Venice.

Fran is survived by three children, His sons William F. Young and his wife Sara of Venice, Fla. and Wells, Maine, Mark E. Young and his wife Mary of Eldorado, N.M., and his daughter, Lori Young Barlow and her husband Ken of Orlando, Fla. and Colchester, Vt.

Francis has five grandchildren Nicole Young Tarbell, Ashley L. Barlow, Matthew Young, James Young, and Jordan Barlow, three great grandchildren, two sisters Shirley Cooper of Springfield and Barbara Ross of South Burlington, Vt, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Lorraine in 2012, beloved grandson Stephen W. Young in 2021, and by four brothers Sidney, Bernard, Robert, and Richard.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Church in Springfield in the spring, which will be announced. Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Springfield.

Memorial contributions may be made to either the Springfield Hospital, Ridgewood Road, Springfield or to Tidewell Hospice, 220 Wexford Blvd, Venice, FL 34293

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt.