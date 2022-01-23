Floyd William Stevens, 1941-2022

ATHENS, Vt. – Floyd was brought to Athens, Vt. from New Milford, Conn. in 1946 by his parents George W. (Bill) Stevens and Vernora (Verna) M. Morton Stevens, along with two younger siblings.

The next year he started school in the Athens North one-room schoolhouse, where he went to classes for the next eight years. He was in the last class to ever go there for eight years as the school then went on to become only grades one through six. Floyd went on as the first Athens student to graduate from Vermont Academy in Saxtons River and then to graduate from R.I. Barrington Bible College.

While in college, he met and married Dorothea Sterling, the love of his life, in 1964, and they were married 57-and-a-half years. She was the “Best addition and gift” he could have ever given to the Stevens family.

While living in Athens, Floyd worked on the road crew. Back then, the workers had to hand shovel the sand off the truck back onto the road as the truck slowly backed up the road. He worked at Archie Jones’ Dairy Cow Farm, at Ned Wyman’s Chicken Farm, and McCusker’s Turkey Farm. The last farm he worked at – after he bought his first pickup truck – was Vern and Bea Fisher’s Farm in Grafton, Vt.

Floyd helped mow the cemeteries in town. This was done with a hand-pushed mower. The last two burials he helped with were in the G.W. Stevens Estate Cemetery in 1976 (his father – G.W. Stevens) and in 2003 (his mother – V.M. Stevens).

He was predeceased by his first grandchild in 1989, Joshua Stevens.

Only two members of his family are left in Athens. His sister Dolly F.H. Stevens and his niece, Emretta May (Phillips) Hinman.

Floyd leaves his wife, two siblings, three children, eleven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren, as well as many friends in many states.

Floyd remembered the Athens families of Perry, Fletcher, and Tenney quite fondly, and we thank them for the long friendships.