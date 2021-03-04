Flora L. Anderson, 2021

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Flora L. (Parkhurst) Anderson, of Cambridgeport Road in Vermont, passed away peacefully in her home Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Flora enjoyed spending time with her very large family, gardening, Bingo, knitting, puzzles, playing cards, dancing, her beloved cats, and her WWE wrestling, which always fired her up. She loved to walk either on the beach in Maine or on her country back road. You could always be sure she would return with a pocket full of rocks she collected on her way. She loved her outdoors, from sitting on her back deck in the summer to watching the deer feeding in the winter. She adored her frequent trips to Stephentown, N.Y., to spend time with her daughter Sandy and family and her New York friends. She also made donations to St. Jude’s, Veterans of Foreign Wars, as well as the Bartonsville Grange of which she was a member for 20 years.

She was the daughter of Ellen (Dunlap) and Floyd Parkhurst. She married Charles E. Anderson in 1949. They have five children Deb Swisher of Rockingham, Vt., Judy Chernouski of Rockingham, Vt., Nancy Rogers of Lower Bartonsville, Vt., Charlyn Start of Rockingham, Vt., and Sandy Kiablick of Stephentown, N.Y. She is survived by her sister Winifred Hitchcock of Bellows Falls, her five daughters, 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, her parents, her sister Lillian, her sister Laura, her brother Floyd Jr., “Sonny,” and her brother Winfield. Flora worked at the Chester Nursing Home, the Grafton Inn, the Chester Inn, Maplewood Nursing Home, and Mack Molding.

A graveside service will be held in the spring. Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, Vt., will be assisting with the arrangements.