Evelyn M. Kingsbury, 1924-2021

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Evelyn May (Vadney) Kingsbury, 97, of Rockingham Road, passed away at Elm Wood Center Nov. 16, 2021. Evelyn was the daughter of Floyd and Virginia (Vadney) Powers, born July 28, 1924 in Claremont, N.H.

Evelyn spent 20 years as a jacket machine operator at Book Press, eight years at the Westminster Motel, and then spent the holiday times at the Nursey in Putney, Vt., making wreaths. Evelyn did all of this while also being a loving mother and wife to seven children and husband Fred Kingsbury. Fred and Evelyn married in 1942 in the town they would call home for many years, Westminster, Vt.

Evelyn is survived by her son Fred Kingsbury Jr., daughters Betty Lou DeMond, Shirley Rose DeMond, Linda May Jones, Susan Andre, and sons-in-law, along with many, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by husband Fred, sons James and Timothy Kingsbury, and parents Floyd and Virginia Powers.

There will be calling hours Dec. 4, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a service at the Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, Vt. There will be a burial to follow at the Westminster Cemetery.