Evelyn Beebe, 1936-2021

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Evelyn Remond Beebe, 84, passed away at her home Monday evening, Feb. 22, 2021.

She was born Oct. 10, 1936 in Meriden, Conn., daughter of George and Lydia (Bishop) Remond, and was a graduate of Meriden High School. She married George S. Beebe Sept. 15, 1956 in Tokyo, Japan. They were married 56 years before his passing in 2013.

Throughout her life, Evelyn was passionate about learning and teaching. She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Central Connecticut State University and her education specialist degree from the University of Connecticut. Evelyn taught school in Meriden, Conn., at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School and then at Platt High School for a total of 25 years. She retired to Vermont in 1996 with George. She was an avid member of the Springfield Garden Club, Weathersfield Historical Society, and Alpha Delta Kappa teacher’s sorority. Evelyn was a longtime member of the Unitarian Universalist Church. She loved life and nature, being with her family and friends, gardening, teaching, and learning new things. She traveled extensively and enjoyed experiencing different cultures.

She is survived by her son Stephen Beebe of Middletown, Conn.; daughter Laurel Beebe Kinsey and her husband Tim of Atlanta, Ga.; grandchildren Landon, Evan, and Emerson Kinsey; her sister Joan Marshall and her husband Tom of Wallingford, Conn.; nieces and nephews Suzanne Richards and her husband Steve, John Alfieri, Jason Marshall, Sarah Dudley and her husband Willie, Sarah Lombardi and her husband John; great-nieces and great-nephews Spencer Richards, Corey Alfieri, Charlette Alfieri, Ethan Dudley, Eva Dudley, and Dominick Lombardi.

A private family service and burial will take place at the Walnut Grove Cemetery in Meriden, Conn. A Celebration of Life honoring Evelyn will be held at a later date in Vermont.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Vermont Food Bank, 33 Parker Rd., Wilson Industrial Park, Barre, VT 05641 or online at www.vtfoodbank.org; or to Camp Claire, P.O. Box 702, Old Lyme, CT 06371 or online at www.campclaire.org.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.