Evelyn A. Asonevich, 1927-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Evelyn A. Asonevich, 93, died peacefully at home Sept. 10, 2020. She was born June 5, 1927 in Chester to Lawrence and Grace (Todd) Bowers. She earned her GED at age 52. She married Joseph S. Asonevich Aug. 17, 1949 in Chester. He predeceased her Sept. 11, 2010.

Evelyn spent the majority of her life as a homemaker. She also worked as a cook for 13 years in the Riverside Middle School cafeteria. She was a member of St Mary’s Catholic Church choir for 48 years and a candlepin bowler for 20 years. She enjoyed camping, reading, and made the best chocolate chip cookies. Her Polish bread that she made for the family every holiday won first prize at the Agricultural Fair.

Survivors include two sons Walter Asonevich (Kim) of Johnstown, Pa. and Bernard Asonevich of Springfield; three daughters Bonnie Hills (Jesse) of Hartland, Christine Greene of Springfield, and Cathy Bullock (Raymond) of Bellows Falls; a brother Hartwell Bowers of Covington, Pa.; a sister Alfa Bourey (Elwin) of Crystal Lake, Ill.; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Evelyn is predeceased by her husband Joseph Asonevich; a brother Lawrence Bowers; three sisters Alice Balch, Marilyn Shea, and Thais Matthews, and a daughter-in-law Valerie Asonevich.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. at the Davis Memorial Chapel. Friends may call from 12-1 p.m. prior to the funeral. A graveside service will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Evelyn’s name may be made to the Springfield Family Center Food Pantry, 365 Summer St. #333, Springfield, VT 05156.