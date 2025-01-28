Ethel Anderson, 1936-2025

MILTON, Vt. – Ethel “Liz” Anderson, 88, of Milton, Vt., was born to Donald and Margaret Lockhart in Lake George, N.Y. She passed away Jan. 20, 2025.

Liz was a long-time member, past president, and chaplain of Post #374 American Legion Auxiliary of Lake George. She attended Lake George High School, and later became owner/administrator of the Lakeview Home for Adults, providing residential care for the elderly. She moved to Vermont in 1989, to become a nanny to her granddaughter Caroline.

Liz was predeceased by brothers Wallace, Donald, and George Lockhart; and sister Joyce Wood; also by her first husband Robert Kirkpatrick, and second husband Lawrence Anderson.

She is survived by her children Bill (Linda) Kirkpatrick, of Williston, Robert (Jane) Kirkpatrick, of Westminster, Jean (Ernie) Blake, of Milton, Tom (Sui) Kirkpatrick, of Burlington, Jim (Steven) Kirkpatrick, of St. Albans, and Larry Anderson, of Colchester; as well as 15 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A memorial is planned at the Eagle’s Club in Milton, Vt., on Friday, Jan. 31, at 3 p.m. The family wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to the staff at McClure Respite Home, and to many friends and family for their care and compassion.