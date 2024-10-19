Esther M. Colburn, 1939-2024 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Esther Mae Colburn passed away Friday night, Sept. 20, 2024, at Springfield Hospital. She was born on May 19, 1939, in Springfield, Vt., to Wilfred Colburn Sr. and Elizabeth (Farman) Colburn.

Esther is survived by her sisters Alice Riendeau of Bellows Falls, Vt., Jacqueline Haselton of Brattleboro, Vt., and Sylvia Colburn of Claremont N.H.; nieces Jennifer Haselton, Stephanie Haselton, Rebecca Buckley, and Donnalyn Matteson; and eight great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and brother Wilfred Colburn Jr.

Esther graduated from Charlestown High School in 1957, and went on to the Thompson School of Nursing in Brattleboro, Vt. She enlisted in the U.S. Army, and served proudly. At some point she moved to Maryland, which she truly felt and thought of as home, and worked for the Maryland State Police and Department of Corrections for 3-5 years. She loved helping and taking care of others. She was an amazing woman, who will be greatly missed. She was very independent and loved by many.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls, Vt. There are no services scheduled at this time.