Ernest L. Brochu, 1948-2024 🇺🇸

LACONIA, N.H. – Ernest L. Brochu of Laconia, N.H., passed away at Concord Hospital – Laconia after a brief illness, with family at his side. Ernie was born on May 17, 1948, to Phillip and Marilyn (Pat) Smith in Hardwick, Vt.

Ernie grew up with his brother Donald “Doni” in Springfield, Vt. As a kid, he was always busy with his paper route and shoveling driveways during the winter, enlisting Doni’s help on all these endeavors. Money was spent on candy and comic books, saving up to buy his first car, a 1956 Chevy Bel Air, and later a ’64 convertible. He was known to wash his cars three times weekly, to keep them shining. After graduating from Springfield High School, Ernie joined the Navy. He was a machinist on the USS Gilmore, a submarine tender; and the USS Barney, a destroyer. He travelled throughout the Mediterranean Sea, and enjoyed sightseeing at the many ports of call. Ernie was very proud to serve his country during the Vietnam War years. After his discharge, he spent more than 35 years as a machinist for Sturm, Ruger & Co. It was here that he met his wife Carrie. After retirement, they moved to Leesburg, Fla., to enjoy the warmer climate, getting away from the New England winters. Following Carrie’s death, Ernie returned to New Hampshire and lived with his daughter Lori, who helped care for him as his health began to fail.

Ernie was predeceased by his wife Carrie (Templeton) Brochu, and his parents Phillip and Pat Brochu. He is survived by his daughter Lori (and Brian) Hurst of Laconia, N.H.; son Paul Brochu of Leesburg, Fla.; his brother Donald (and Kathleen) Brochu of Weathersfield, Vt.; his stepdaughter Terri Templeton (and Leland) of Windsor, Vt.; and three grandchildren Logan, Sydney, and Ethan.

A graveside service with military honors will be held on May 6, 2024, at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery.

For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Tilton VA Clinic, 630 West Main Street, Tilton, N.H.

To view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbane.com.