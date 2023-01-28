Erna P. Abrahamovich, 1932-2023

WINDSOR, Vt. – Erna P. Abrahamovich, 90, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at the Cedar Hill Health Care Center in Windsor, Vt.

She was born on Feb. 23, 1932 in Mannheim, Germany to the late Peter and Elsa Braun.

She endured life in Germany during WWII, at times fleeing her home in the middle of the night to seek shelter in bunkers during air raids.

On June 6, 1952 she married Walter Frank Abrahamovich, he predeceased her in 2008.

Erna worked at the Jones & Lamson Company for many years, and other small machine tool companies before retiring from Imtec in Bellows Falls, Vt.

Erna was a great cook and very family oriented, she was known for her German tortes and cakes during the holidays.

She is survived by her son Paul Abrahamovich of Burlington, Vt and his wife Karen; son-in-law Jeff Brehme; grandchildren Tracey Austin, Michael Brehme, and Jeffrey Abrahamovich; great grandchildren Paige Austin, Payton Austin, Jackson Abrahamovich, and Lainey Christiansen; sister-in-law Sophie Townsend; nieces Sabine Ettler, Anna Cobb, Janina Grubor, and Anika Braun; nephew Ray Baker, as well as many other nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Walter, daughter Lisa Brehme, sister Irma Baker, and brothers Helmut Braun, Irwin Braun, and Walter Braun.

A graveside service will take place in the Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, VT in the spring.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Cedar Hill Health Care Center and Bayada Home Healthcare for the wonderful care given to Erna.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cedar Hill Entertainment Fund or Cedar Hill for Staff Appreciation: Cedar Hill Healthcare Center, 49 Cedar Hill Drive, Windsor, VT 05089.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt.