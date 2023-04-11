Eric Christopher Lambert, 1989-2023

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Eric Lambert, 33, of Rockingham, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at the Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in Philadelphia, Pa., with his family by his side. Eric was born on Aug. 26, 1989 to David and Priscilla Clough Lambert in Springfield, Vt. Eric attended elementary and middle school in Bellows Falls, and graduated from Bellows Falls Union High School and Austine School for the Deaf in Brattleboro, Vt. in 2011. Eric worked in the dining facility at Vermont Academy, and at Lisai’s Market. He delivered Meals on Wheels for the Bellows Falls Area Senior Center, and groceries for Our Place Drop-In Center in Bellows Falls. He planted flowers at St. Charles Church, and at the United Church. Eric shared his kind spirit and freely gave unlimited empathy to everyone. When someone needed help, he immediately responded and assisted with the task. He taught everyone valuable lessons about love and caring for others, and how precious life is.

Eric was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Arthur and Priscilla Fisher Clough, his paternal grandparents Ernest and Claire Boudreau Lambert, and his uncle John M. Lambert. Eric is survived by his parents David and Priscilla Lambert of Rockingham, two brothers David E. Lambert, Jr. (Jenn Shimer) of South Boston, Mass., and Michael W. Lambert of Joppatowne, Md., two sisters Priscilla E. Seaton (Chris) of Knoxville, Tenn., and Cheryl L. Eddy (James) of Palm City, Fla., niece Sara Lambert of Milford, N.H., nephew Quinn Lambert of Rockingham, Vt., nephews Ethan and Logan Eddy of Palm City, Fla., niece Talia and nephew Sebastian Seaton of Knoxville, Tenn., and aunts Twyla E. Putnam and Darlene E. Boissonnault of Grafton, Vt.

Eric enjoyed bowling with Paul Sackevich of Charlestown, N.H., attending King’s Table activities in Springfield, Vt., and helping recycle with his dad. He played Special Olympics basketball and soccer with Austine School and local groups. He enjoyed attending dances, where all the girls wanted to dance with him. He enjoyed horseback riding at Dream on Curls in Springfield, Vt. In addition, Eric was a member of the United Church in Bellows Falls, where he sang with gusto and helped with children’s storytime, lighting and extinguishing candles, and coffee hour activities.

At home, Eric kept everyone organized and everything in its correct space. He followed an always the same swimming routine of getting out all the floats, bicycle stroke swimming around the pool, blowing bubbles, floating a few minutes with mom, and putting away the floats. His favorite spots were sitting on the swing in the pool house, and on the love seat in the family room with mom. He controlled the TV, and enjoyed watching movies with children and animals in them. He diligently wrangled his cats Misty, Maisy, and Leila, and his dog Smokey, bringing them to family members to be loved. Every night he read one of his pop-up books and his favorite book, “Regina is not a Little Dinosaur.” He particularly enjoyed having dad and his miniature dinosaur roar along with the story. On trips, he checked with mom to make sure dad was going in the right direction every time dad made a turn. He held mom’s and dad’s hands on plane take-offs and landings.

Visiting hours will take place at Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, on April 14 from 5-7 p.m.. A Funeral Service will take place on April 15 at 1 p.m., at the United Church, 8 School Street in Bellows Falls. Graveside Service will take place at Saxtons River Cemetery. A reception to celebrate Eric’s life will be held at the Masonic Temple, 61 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls following the service, where Eric’s favorite soft drink, root beer, will be available.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bellows Falls Area Senior Center, 18 Tuttle Street, Bellows Falls, or to the Frances Hicks Memorial Fund, 30 Locust Street, Brattleboro, Vt. In addition, a penny jar will be available for loose change to be donated to a local nonprofit in honor of Eric’s tradition of putting coins in each Sunday.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, Bellows Falls, Vt.