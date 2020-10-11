Elroy M. Truell Jr., 1964-2020

WALPOLE, N.H. – Elroy M. Truell Jr. was the son of Elroy Truell Sr. of Claremont, N.H. and Maxine Allard of Walpole, N.H. He passed away at DHMC in Lebanon N.H. after a long illness.

Elroy Jr. was a father of three beautiful children, two sons Travis J. Truell of Claremont, N.H. and Ronald J. Truell of Newport, N.H., and a daughter Christal Truell of Rutland, Vt. He had a brother, Chris Truell and wife Tracy, of Walpole N.H. and a sister Traci Nelson of Massachusetts. Elroy also was a grandfather of eight grandchildren and lots of nieces and nephews, all of surrounding areas.

He will be missed by all who knew him. Now he rests in peace with no more pain. The angels took him to his final resting place, Heaven!