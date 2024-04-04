Eleanor H. Johnson, 1926-2024

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Eleanor H. “Ellie” Johnson, 97, died on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. She was born Nov. 20, 1926, in Springfield, Vt., the daughter of Nelson and Dorothy (Ordway) Hance. She attended Springfield schools, and graduated high school in San Diego, Calif.

On Oct. 2, 1954, she married Austin W. Johnson in San Diego, Calif.; he predeceased her on March 9, 1994.

Eleanor lived and worked most of her life in California, moving back to Springfield, Vt., in 1995.

She is survived by her daughter Pamela McQuaide, two granddaughters Erin Tsai and Jennifer McQuaide, and two great-grandchildren Aidan and Caitlin Tsai. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents; her siblings Calvin Hance, Myrtle Bicknel, and Bernice Dennett; and longtime companion Richard Gorton.

Special thanks go to her caring team of ladies for their daily support the past two years.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 3 p.m., at the Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, Vt. Reverend Michael Mario will officiate.

Eleanor enjoyed going to the senior center, and was selected as “Senior of the Year” in 2003. Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Senior Center, 139 Main Street, Springfield, VT 05156.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.