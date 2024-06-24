Elaine Kirkpatrick, 2024

FAIRFAX, Vt. – Elaine Kirkpatrick , 83, of Fairfax, Vt., passed away June 13, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Pepperell, Mass., to Forrest and Marion Shattuck.

After graduating Pepperell High, Elaine attended UMass Amherst, receiving a bachelor’s degree in math, and marrying her first husband Anatol Furman. She taught math for 20 years at Bellows Free Academy while raising two children, Natalie and Geoffrey.

In 1975 she married Robert Kirkpatrick, who predeceased her. She is also predeceased by her sisters Patricia, Barbara, and Sally.

Elaine was a lifelong accordion player. She enjoyed line dancing and being a member of the Red Hat Society.

She also served her community, and was involved with the United Church of Fairfax, Order of the Eastern Star, Fairfax Historical Society, retired teachers, and many others.

Elaine is survived by her children Natalie (Easton) Nelson and Geoffrey (Alethea) Furman; and by her five stepchildren Bill (Linda) Kirkpatrick, Robert (Jane) Kirkpatrick, Jean (Ernie) Blake, Thomas (Sui) Kirkpatrick, and James (Steven) Kirkpatrick; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held Friday, June 28, from 5-7 p.m., at Rich Funeral Home in Fairfax. A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 29, at the United Church of Fairfax, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Katherine Arthaud officiating.