Edward J. Maculiewicz, 1934-2021

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Edward John Maculiewicz of Sebastian, Fla., passed away peacefully Sept. 1, 2021 at the VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach, Fla., at the age of 87. Edward was born Jan. 2, 1934 in Walpole, N.H. to parents Veronica (Stankevich) and John Maculiewicz. His beloved sister Marie (Schoff) was born a year later.

Edward attended public school in Springfield. He then attended Norwich University and graduated with a degree in English and went on to serve in the U.S. Army at Fort Knox in Kentucky, where he was a second lieutenant in the infantry division.

Ed worked for three decades at Fellows Gear Shaper Corporation, later Emhart Corporation as a machinist. He occasionally filled in as the projectionist on the weekends at the Claremont, N.H, drive-in theater, bringing his family along to the latest movies.

Edward and his ex-wife Judith (Clarke) raised three daughters in Claremont, N.H. – Nancy, Jennifer and Mary. He was a devoted father and number one fan of his girls. He loved the ocean and made sure every summer included a family vacation at Hampton Beach, N.H.

He is survived by his three daughters Nancy Wallace, Jennifer Kozaczek, and Amelia Mary Hamilton, five grandsons Matthew Hamilton, Robert Wallace, Daniel Hamilton, Kevin Kozaczek and Ian Kozaczek, two granddaughters Colleen and Erin Wallace, great-granddaughter Makayla Hamilton, niece Karen Whitney and her partner Jim Morse, nephew Karl Schoff and his wife Pamela, aunt Janet Stankevich, grandnephew Ron Stankevich and his wife Carole.

A Mass and burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield, Vt., 10 Pleasant Avenue, Saturday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. His burial will take place immediately following Mass at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.