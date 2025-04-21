Edward E. May, 1933-2025 🇺🇸

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – Edward E. May, better known to his friends and family as “Skip,” died unexpectedly at his home in Proctorsville, on Monday April 7, 2025, just shy of his 92nd birthday. He was born April 14, 1933, in Springfield, Vt., the son of Charles W. and Helen S. (Welcome) May.

Skip served in the United States Navy in the Korean War. He was proud of his service, and was a true patriot.

He worked as a machinist/supervisor in manufacturing for many years.

Skip was an avid hunter and fisherman, and a true craftsman. He loved woodworking, chores on his tractor, and any project that required him to be in his workshop. Above and beyond that, Skip was an amazing neighbor and friend, always willing to lend a helping hand, greet folks with a smile, and make a lasting impression. He was a wonderful storyteller, and always had one to share. His stories offered many a laugh to whomever took the time to listen. His anecdotes, jokes, and life lessons will forever live on in the minds and hearts of those who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife Olivette May, son Charles May (Shelly Lloyd), daughter Sharon May-Gallo, two stepsons Larry Rumrill and Jerry Rumrill, and by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

He was predeceased by his siblings William May, Lawrence “Bud” May, and Mary Durand.

A memorial will be held on May 1, at 1 p.m., at the Plain Cemetery, 131 Plains Cemetery Road in Perkinsville, followed by a small reception in Proctorsville. Please come celebrate the life of this extraordinary man.