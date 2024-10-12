Edris L. Bonneau, 1927-2024

LUDLOW, Vt. – Edris Lorette Bonneau, 97, passed away on Oct. 9, 2024, in Ludlow, Vt. Born on March 19, 1927, to Oscar and Marguerite Bryant (née Kingsbury) in Cavendish, Vt., Edris was the second of six siblings, with her sister Ethelyn as the eldest, and her brothers Roy, Stanley, David, and Glenn following. Edris grew up observing her father’s farming, and her mother’s caregiving.

As a child, she attended the Tarbell Hill One Room School House in Cavendish, Vt., Black River Academy in Ludlow, Vt., and later graduated from Black River High School in 1945. At the young age of 6, Edris could be found participating in the Ludlow Baptist Church choir. After graduation, she worked for the Ludlow Telephone Company until she married Leonard Gendron Sr. on Nov. 1, 1947, with whom she had four children: Leonard, Diane, Paul, and Nancy. During this time, she worked as a waitress for Valente’s Restaurant in Ludlow, Vt., and as a nurse’s aide at both Harriet’s Rest House in Ludlow, Vt., and Springfield Hospital in Springfield, Vt. Edris was a devoted mother, cherishing her children unconditionally.

Following her separation from Leonard, she pursued her nursing career, graduating from Thompson School of Practical Nursing in Brattleboro, Vt. Edris then dedicated her career to nursing at Springfield Hospital, Poet Seat in Greenfield, Mass., and Belchertown State School in Belchertown, Mass. She retired in 1993 from Belchertown State School, where she developed a lifelong friendship with Barbara Vanasse, keeping in touch until the very end.

In 1969, Edris met her late husband Earl Bonneau while square dancing, and they remained inseparable from that moment forward. Earl and Edris wed on Oct. 3, 1970. They shared a variety of interests, including square dancing, ballroom dancing, bowling, shuffleboard, card and board games, casino trips, horse races, Springfield Senior Center events, and, most importantly, quality time with family. She loved attending church suppers, sugar on snow, her flower gardens, collecting stuffed monkeys, and lastly her love for Elvis. Edris found great joy in these shared experiences, particularly during family gatherings for every birthday, family picnics, and holidays.

Edris had an immense love for her family, always eager to hear about their travels, new classes, and relationship experiences. As a woman of faith, she maintained a nightly prayer list for those in need, which varied in length but remained a consistent part of her routine. Edris treated everyone with equal love and fairness, and she took particular pride in her great-granddaughter’s pursuit of a nursing career, often sharing stories from her own nursing experiences with anyone willing to listen.

Edris possessed a radiant glow; her smile could illuminate a room, complemented by her infectious chuckle and sense of humor. She could often be found on her porch, eagerly awaiting visits from friends and family. Known for her hospitality, she always had treats ready for her guests, including her famous homemade red flannel hash, fudge, raisin squares, peanut butter cookies, and popcorn balls. Edris was renowned for her exceptional cooking. She had a profound passion for nurturing her family and everyone she encountered through the art of cooking and baking. This love was exemplified by her enjoyment of working in the hot lunch cafeteria at the school in Ludlow.

Edris is survived by her children Leonard Gendron Jr. of Springfield, Mass., Diane Haskell of Chicopee, Mass., Paul Gendron of Sarasota, Fla., and Nancy Carle (Richard) of Ludlow, Vt.; grandchildren Michael Gendron, Renee Gendron-Potwin, Amanda Gendron-Roese (Michael), Christopher Gendron, Stephen Carle (Marina), Rick Carle (Becky), Karen Carle, Melissa Kowalsky (Bryan), and Cami Koski; great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Ryelee, Tristan, Noah, Alton, Jacob, Abigail, Juliette, Rylan, Adalyn, and Caleb; and brothers David Bryant (Vicki) and Glenn Bryant (Eydie). She is predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years Earl Bonneau; parents Oscar and Marguerite Bryant; and siblings Ethelyn Dever, Roy Bryant, and Stanley Bryant.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 5-7 p.m., at Davis Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be Thursday, Oct. 17, at 11 a.m., at the Springfield United Methodist Church, 10 Valley Street, Springfield, Vt.. Entombment will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, 37 North Depot Street, Ludlow, Vt.

We take comfort in knowing that she is joyfully reunited with her beloved family members who have passed before her. We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the caregivers both at home and at the Gill Odd Fellow Home in Ludlow, Vt., as well as the VNH Hospice Team, for the exceptional care and support they provided to Edris throughout the past few years.

In true Edris fashion we leave you with her life advice: “You should dance through life gracefully.”

Should you wish to make a charitable donation, you may do so in Edris’ name to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692; and the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

Arrangements are under the care of Davis Memorial Chapel, 99 Summer Street, Springfield, Vt., 802-885-3322.