Edith L. Cole, 1955-2024

CHESTER, Vt. – Edith Louise “Edie Lou” Cole, born on April 18, 1955, in Springfield, Vt., peacefully passed away on Dec. 10, 2024, at the age of 69.

Edie was a loving daughter, devoted wife, cherished mother, and grandmother. Edie’s legacy is one of love and kindness. She was predeceased by her parents Carrie May Johnson and Richard Lee Warren of Chester, Vt. Edie is survived by her beloved husband Calvin Cole; her sister Janet Currier; her three children Heath Cole and his wife Libby, with their children William and Sofia; Loren Cole and his wife Michelle, with their sons Carter and Hudson; and Shawna Pailley and her husband Scott, with their son Jacob.

Edie graduated from Green Mountain Union High School in 1973. She dedicated her career as business manager for several supervisory school districts, including Windham Southeast Supervisory Union, Ludlow-Mount Holly Union Unified School District, and Mountain Views Supervisory Union, retiring from Bellows Falls Union High School District.

Known for her infectious spirit, Edie had an extraordinary ability to light up any room. Her warm smile and heartfelt conversations made her a beloved friend to many. Edie Lou will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A private family service will be held to honor her memory.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.