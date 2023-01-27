Eben C. Jewet, 1938-2023 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Eben C. Jewett died peacefully at his home on Jan. 20, 2023. He was born in Salem, Mass. on August 4, 1938. The son of Ruth (Kimball) and Eben Jewett, he graduated from high school then served in the US Army for four years. Eben then lived in Middleton, Mass. until his retirement from Bostik in 1993. He moved to Vermont where he lived with his brother Richard in Springfield.

Eben was predeceased by his parents, his sister Elizabeth Oakes of Danvers, Mass., and brother Richard Kimball Jewett of Springfield, Vt. He is survived by his sister Ellen Contois, nephews David Oakes of Maryland and Zachary Jewett of Vermont, nieces Stephanie Oakes of Mass. and Jennifer Jewett-Vankayalapati of Mississippi, and a number of great-nieces and great-nephews.

A private family service will be held at a later date.