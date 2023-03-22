Easter week services at Brownsville Community Church

BROWNSVILLE, Vt. – We’re excited to announce the Holy Week schedule at Brownsville Community Church. We hope you will join us!

On Thursday, April 6, at 6:30 p.m., there will be a Maundy Thursday Service.

Friday April 7 brings the community a free Good Friday Concert at 1:30 p.m. followed by the Good Friday Service at 2:30 p.m.

On Saturday, April 8, at 10 a.m. there will be the Great Brownsville Community Church Easter Egg Hunt! This will happen in Tribute Park, adjacent to the church, and will continue until all 1,500 eggs are found. Each egg will contain a treasure or two, special to youngsters.

The Sunday Sunrise Service on April 9 will start at 7:30 a.m. at Ascutney Outdoors, where the morning view will provide a dramatic back drop for those attending. There will be warmth from the fire pit if weather allows.

Enjoy the Community Easter Breakfast at 8 a.m. in Fellowship Hall at the church, where volunteers will be serving up pancakes, sausage, and maple syrup. Then join your neighbors at the Easter Sunday Service at 9:30 a.m. Donations are welcome.

The Easter Sunday Service follows breakfast at 9:30 a.m., in the sanctuary, which will be adorned with beautiful spring flowers.

The Thursday service, Friday concert and service, and Easter Sunday service will also be available via FaceBook Live at www.facebook.com/brownsvillecommunitychurch/.

We are excited to partner with Ascutney Outdoors on Easter Sunday for the Sunrise Service. There is no better way to enjoy God’s creation and celebrate this blessed holiday locally than from this beautiful location. Please join us outside on the mountain at 7:30 a.m. for this brief but very meaningful service. Thank you, Ascutney Outdoors.

All are welcome to the Brownville Community Church’s holiday and weekly offerings.

Beyond Sunday…

There is something being offered almost every day of the week by Brownsville Community Church for those who would like an opportunity for a midweek connection, worship, and/or learning.

The weekly Sunday services that start at 9:30 a.m. are in person (and online) and are followed by traditional coffee hour fellowship. Sunday and some midweek services will continue to be available live online at www.facebook.com/brownsvillecommunitychurch/.

When the weather warms up, some services will move outdoors to our new pavilion. The Tribute Park Pavilion is one more outreach project of the Brownsville Community Church where many functions have happened and are welcome.

Sunday School for youth is available during the part of the service following the Pastor’s Children’s Message.

Adult Bible Study and other weekday services are available several times a week.

Trail Life USA for Boys and Girls Only Fellowship gather frequently at meetings or outings. (“Girls Only” is an outreach ministry of BCC, open to churched and unchurched teenage girls ages 13 – 19 in the Upper Valley area.)

Anyone who would like to receive the Sunday Service Bulletin, “This Week at BCC,” and the monthly “Happenings,” including special church announcements, can email bcchurchvt@gmail.com to be added to the list of recipients.

The Brownsville Community Church is located at 66 Brownsville-Hartland Road, between Albert Bridge School and the Brownsville Town Hall. The mailing address is P. O. Box 176, Brownsville, VT 05037. For more information email bcchurchvt@gmail.com., and you can visit the Brownsville Community Church at www.brownsvilleumc-vt.org.

People from near and far are accessing the Brownsville Community Church Sunday services via the church’s Facebook page, where the services are posted live, and we welcome all to join us in person or at www.facebook.com/brownsvillecommunitychurch/. To access past Sunday and certain midweek Brownsville Community Church services, please go to the BCC Facebook page. www.facebook.com/brownsvillecommunitychurch/.

The BCC volunteers and staff thank all that continue to support the Brownsville Community Church so that the church’s outreach and mission efforts can continue.