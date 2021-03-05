Earl A. Bonneau, 1931-2021

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Earl A. Bonneau, 89, passed away Feb. 16, 2021 at the Bay Pines VA Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla. He was born May 19, 1931 in Claremont, N.H. to his loving parents Earl and Yvonne (Jutras) Bonneau. He was the older of two children. He grew up in Claremont, N.H. and graduated from Stevens High School in 1949. After graduation he served in the Air Force for three years until 1952. After the service he married Fern Santaw Nov. 3, 1952 in Claremont, N.H. who predeceased him along with their daughter Cindy; they had three children together. Earl worked as the produce manager for A&P for many years in Claremont and Keene, N.H., and in Springfield and Greenfield, Mass.

Earl married Edris Bryant in Springfield, Vt. Oct. 3, 1970. They met during square dancing one evening and it has been history ever since. Earl loved many things in life; he always had his peppermints nearby, wore his favorite blue sweater, and his favorite iced tea to name a few. The years he shared with his beautiful bride were his most precious. The two lovebirds shared their 50th wedding anniversary this past October. Their marriage is a true testament of what true love and a marriage commitment is. They have enjoyed their time at the senior center in Springfield, traveling, square dancing, shuffleboard, bowling, playing cards, and being with friends and family.

Earl is survived by his loving wife Edris of Springfield, Vt.; sons Stephen Bonneau of Claremont, N.H., Leonard Gendron of S. Hadley, Mass., Paul Gendron of Sarasota, Fla.; daughters Diane Haskell of Chicopee, Mass., Nancy Carle (Richard) of Ludlow, Vt., Diane Stewart; grandchildren Cami Koski, Christopher Gendron, Michael Gendron, Stephen Carle, Renée Gendron-Potwin, Rick Carle (Becky), Karen Carle, Amanda Gendron-Roese (Michael) and Melissa Kowalsky (Bryan); and great-grandchildren Jaxson, Noah, Tristan, Ryelee, Alton, Jacob, Abigail, Juliette, Rylan, Adalyn, and Dalton.

A service was held Wednesday, Feb. 24 at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. Contributions in his loving memory can be made to the American Lung Association, c/o Donations, 55 W. Wacker Drive Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.

