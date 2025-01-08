E. Ingrid Anderson, 1941-2025

WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – E. Ingrid Anderson, 83, died at home on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, after a period of declining health. Born Elaine C. Anderson on Sept. 3, 1941, in Gardner, Mass., she was a daughter of Dorothy (McCarthy) and Paul Anderson. She later changed her name to Ingrid, in honor of her Swedish heritage. She attended Gardner schools, and graduated from Fitchburg State College/Burbank Hospital School of Nursing with a Bachelor of Science in nursing. She married Robert T. Francoeur, and had three children; the marriage ended in divorce. Ingrid lived in Weathersfield for the past 36 years.

Ingrid worked for many years as a registered nurse (RN), director of nursing, and/or administrator in various care homes in New England. In 1979, she purchased Cedar Manor Nursing Home in Windsor, Vt., and served as its administrator. While there, she implemented numerous innovative programs for the residents. After selling the home in 1988, she worked as an RN in several area facilities, including Springfield Hospital, and as a consultant administrator at others. Nursing was a true calling for Ingrid; she touched the lives of so many, especially the elderly.

For health reasons, she had to leave her profession early, but volunteered for many area organizations, including the Vermont Statewide Independent Living Council, Red Cross, RSVP, and New Beginnings. She was given the Governor’s Service Award in “recognition of valuable contributions to older persons and persons with disabilities” in 2002.

Ingrid enjoyed birding, wildlife watching, gardening, cooking, and baking – she was known for her Swedish braids and holiday cookies. She was a big fan of Dartmouth’s women’s hockey team.

Ingrid was predeceased by her parents and her sister Suzanne Lauer. She is survived by her partner of 44 years and spouse Debra Diegoli, of Weathersfield; her children Renee Francoeur, of White River Junction, Jaqueline (Michael) Binder, of Moorestown, N.J., and Robert J. Francoeur, of Weathersfield; her brothers Paul and Jon; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; her dog Abby; and cats Sam, Sasha, and Ziggy. She is also survived by “second son” Adam Perron, of Windsor; and Pam and Floyd Buck her friends, neighbors, and helpers. Ingrid and her family greatly appreciated those who visited, and who helped with her care, and the folks from Bayada Hospice.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children or Bayada Home Health Care. A memorial service will be held at a later date.