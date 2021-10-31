Duane W. Muzzey, 1950-2021 🇺🇸

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Duane W. Muzzey, 71, passed away Oct. 25, 2021. Duane was born Jan. 27, 1950 in Burlington, Vt. to William and Marguerite (Hovey) Muzzey.

Duane attended Bellows Falls High School and spent eight years in the Army National Guard after graduation. He then went on to become a heavy equipment operator working for many local construction companies.

Duane married Joanne Hardy April 21, 2000 in Bellows Falls. He is survived by one sister Sheila Muzzey Rogers, two sons William Joseph and Roger Webber Jr., three daughters Naomi Webber, Annalee Webber, and Marjorie Cobb, along with six grandchildren Gregory, Toni, Hanson, and Mason Muzzey, Forest and Katie Wilkinson. Duane is predeceased by daughter Susan Wilkinson and his parents.

Arrangements are being made at Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, VT 05101.