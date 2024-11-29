Duane A. Blanchard, 1961-2024 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Duane A. Blanchard, 62, died unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. He was born Dec. 7, 1961, in Springfield, Vt., the son of Gilford and Florence (Goodrich) Blanchard. He graduated from Green Mountain Union High School.

He served in the United States Air Force and the Vermont National Guard, serving in the Gulf War.

Duane was a carpenter and builder in the area for many years, a job he very much enjoyed.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. He loved animals, especially his dogs.

Duane is survived by his daughter Courtney Blanchard; sister Diane Ponto and her husband Robert of Rutland; and grandchildren Camden Chase, Jayda Chase, Sage Chase, and Gavin Cady. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents Gilford Blanchard, Florence and Milton Baker, and by two brothers Donald Blanchard and Douglas Blanchard.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, and burial will be in the North Street Cemetery in Chester, Vt.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.