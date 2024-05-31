Drew T. Hatt, 1995-2024

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – If you are reading this, my spirit is gone from my body. My body is still on this earth, but my spirit is in Heaven with the Lord Jesus Christ. I didn’t get here by myself. I got to Heaven because Jesus died for me. John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have everlasting life.” He loved me and you so much that He died so we wouldn’t have to pay the consequences of our sins.

My last wish is that you may know that Jesus died for your sins too, and that you also can be a sinner saved by grace. It does not take anything but to call on the name of the Lord. Romans 10:13, “Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord shall be saved.” If you’re not sure: James 1:5, ” If you lack wisdom, ask God and He will provide.”

I sometimes lacked boldness, but pray my death may help those in need by being truthful.

Life was a struggle, as for some it just is. OCD, depression, and anxiety was an exhaustive behavior that many may not have realized I dealt with and preoccupied my mind nonstop. I fought addiction for many years, but was sober for the last five years.

I thank Savida Health and Turning Point Recovery Center in Springfield, Vt., for all their help. I tried my best to fit in and thrive in this world, but became too overwhelmed and gave up the good fight.

I know many loved me. I thank you all for being a very special part of my life.

I was predeceased by maternal grandparents Sandra W. Moore (Springfield, Vt.) and William R. Moore (Springfield, Vt.), and paternal grandparents Howard and Shirley Hatt (North Springfield, Vt.). I leave behind my stepgrandmother Nancy G. Moore (Springfield, Vt.), mom Julie Bartlett (Springfield, Vt.), my dad Kirk Hatt and stepmom Meegan (Rutland, Vt.), my sister Gabrielle (Connor) Shanks, my niece and nephew Eibhilin and Jason (Claremont, N.H.), stepbrother Alex Bartlett, and stepsisters Chelsea Bartlett and Olivia Nickerson.

Much loved immediate family – aunt and uncles Diane, James Daniels, Jeff, Amy Moore, Pam, Jason Murray; cousins Elijah, Tessa, Penelope, Sawyer Daniels, Amy, Barney, Sydney Poole, Matthew Martel, Brittany Daniels, Jayde, Aylin Huntley, Colton Murray, Felicia, Nate, Katja Persing, Meela Pollard, Ashley Clark, Gabe, Nate Duvall; and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins not mentioned, but loved very much.

I was a Dental Assistant with Springfield Family Dental, along with traveling to surrounding offices within the company. I touched the hearts of many, and showed care and compassion to my coworkers and the many patients in need. Thank you to Dr. Syed, associates, staff, and patients on pieces to a puzzle of life that molded me into the person I had become.

I was a quiet soul, but was often led in private to say a prayer for those in need, whether in a dental aspect or personal aspect shared during the visit.

Services will be held on June 8, at 1 p.m., at Calvary Baptist Church, with The Rev. Malcom Fowler officiating. There will be a gathering after at the church.

We would like to thank Davis Memorial Chapel for their assistance, along with the Springfield, Vt., Police and Rescue Departments, and Ludlow and Rutland Police Departments, for their contributions.

Ephesians 2:6, “And God has raised us up and seated next to Christ in heavenly realms in Christ Jesus.”

Donations may be made in Drew’s name to Turning Point Recovery, 7 Morgan Street, Springfield, Vt. 05156.