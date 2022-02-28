Douglas Raymond Reed Jr., 1970-2022

BALTIMORE, Vt. – Douglas “Dougie” Raymond Reed Jr., 51 of Baltimore, Vt., died suddenly in a logging accident Feb. 24, 2022.

Born March 29, 1970 to Douglas and Nancy Reed of Perkinsville, Vt., he grew up attending Weathersfield Schools and graduating Springfield High School.

At the age of 11, Dougie went to work for Jack Fuller on his farm for .25 cents an hour. Dougie worked until he saved up enough money to buy each of his sisters a brand new cabbage patch doll (which were all the rage at that time). From there he worked at Bear Paw wood shop, Newsbank/Readex, and for his good friend Gregg Chico, among numerous other jobs. He was a jack-of-all-trades.

After a logging accident that almost took his life 13 years ago, Dougie opened his own business. Mountain and Valley Excavating was a proud accomplishment for Dougie and you never heard him complain about the toll this undertaking took on him physically.

To say Dougie was a generous man would be an understatement. He produced all the wood for SECVA as well as donated many cords of wood for fundraisers for area schools and programs. His generosity knew no bounds. When a neighbor down the road had a heart attack, Dougie packed up his kids they delivered and stacked wood for that man to be sure he was warm, no money needed.

He was a single father to Dillin and Morgan. They were the light of his light of his life. He taught them to be caring and loving people. He was an awesome Father, Brother, Uncle, Friend and Son. He was always there when we needed him no matter what. You could always count on him.

He is survived by his children, Dillin Reed (Sam), and Morgan Reed; Parents, Nancy and Doug Reed; Sisters, Kathy-Jo Merlau, and Melissa Bates (Adam); Nephews, Matthew Reed (Sophie), Michael Reed, Cooper Merlau, and Leighton Reed; Aunts, Beth Gould, Patti Gould, Marianne Jones (Ralph), and Debra Reed; Uncles, Kevin Gould (Vicki), Frank Gould III (Karen), Dean Decell, Donald Reed II (Shirley), and many cousins. And his very special Great nephew, Jeremy Reed.

Preceded in death by his grandparents Frank and Marion Gould, Donald and Doris Reed Spafford, Bert Spafford, Uncle Paul Gould, Aunt Laurie Decell and several cousins.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 2 – 4 p.m. at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt.