Douglas J. Boyd, 1953-2024

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Doug Boyd, 70, passed away at Albany Medical Center on Feb. 25, 2024. Doug was born Nov. 5, 1953, in Bellows Falls, Vt., to Marilyn (Boyd) Simonds. He worked as a plumber, then at the Putney Paper Mill, and Green Mountain Flagging. He loved motorcycles, his dogs, and his family. Doug is survived by his mother Marilyn Simonds of Saxtons River, Vt.; his uncle James “Jim” Boyd; his four siblings; numerous nieces and nephews; his children Heather Waters, Jason Boyd, Corey Boyd, and Echo Kesek; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Doug is predeceased by his maternal grandparents Maxine (Tutle) Fletcher and Lyman Fletcher, his sister Mary Evans, and his longtime girlfriend Suzy Wright.

There will be a memorial service on March 23, at 11 a.m., at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls, Vt. A burial will take place at a later date in Houghtonville Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls, Vt.