Dottie Bergquist, 1930-2021.

ANDOVER, Vt. – Dottie (Dorothy) Bergquist of Andover, Vt., passed away at home March 26, 2021. Dottie was born to Erwin and Edith Libbey Jan. 22, 1930, in Springfield, Mass. Her family moved to Vermont when she was a child, and she has lived in Vermont and New Hampshire since. She married Everett Thurston of Roxbury in 1949. In 1968, she married Reino Bergquist of Andover to whom she was married for nearly 53 years.

Dottie worked at various places, including Readex in Chester, the Vermont Country Store in Weston, several area restaurants, and as a private care companion for several families. She was a 4-H leader in both Randolph and Andover for many years, teaching cooking, and she was active in the Andover Community Church. Her accomplishments in the world may have been few, but her accomplishments in life were huge; she loved many and was loved by many more.

Dottie is survived by her husband Reino and her children Everett Thurston Jr. (Roxbury, Vt.), Gary Thurston (Belgrade, Mont.), Glenna Thurston (Westminster, Vt.), Laurie O’Connor (Chester, Vt.) and her husband Ken, and Nicole Kann (Pueblo, Colo.) and her husband Joshua. She also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by close friends Phyllis Maxham of Roxbury and Alice Lindquist of Andover.

Dottie is predeceased by her parents, all eight of her siblings, an infant son William, and one grandchild Shoshanna Welch of Colorado.

A celebration of life will be held April 24, 2021 at the Andover Community Church, a time to be determined.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dottie’s name to the Andover Community Church, 2625 Simonsville Rd., Andover, VT 05143, or the Epilepsy Foundation of America, 8301 Professional Place, Landover, MD 20785.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.