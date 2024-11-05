Dorothy Pease, 1924-2024

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Dorothy Ella (Clark) Burton Pease, 100, passed away Nov. 1, 2024. She was born Sept. 3, 1924, in Springfield, Vt., daughter of Lauren Elmer and Charlotte (Renaud) Clark.

She attended Springfield schools, and graduated from Springfield High School, Class of 1942. She also attended nursing training school. She worked as a wire inspector for more than 35 years at Jones and Lamson.

She was a member of the North Springfield Baptist Church and the Springfield Elks Emblem Club. She was an avid Red Sox fan.

Dottie’s larger-than-life smile and love that she showed to all will be missed by many.

Dorothy is survived by son William Burton (Ritva) of Springfield, Vt., and daughter Brenda Bingham (Robert) of Windham, Vt.

She is predeceased by husbands Wendall Burton, Harland Miles, and Dwight Pease; siblings Robert Clark, Roger Clark, Luther Clark, Norman Clark, Doris Turco, Evelyn Carley, Eleanor Swanson, and Elizabeth Babson; grandchildren Todd Bingham, Jed Bingham, and Laura Burton (Dottie’s only granddaughter); and by many nieces and nephews. The family wants to thank the staff at Genesis and Bayada Hospice Care for the love and attention that they gave Dottie.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m., at the Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, Vt.