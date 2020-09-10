Dorothy Martens, 1928-2020

CHESTER, Vt. – Dorothy transitioned from her earthly life to her heavenly home Aug. 31, 2020. She was born Feb. 1, 1928 to W. Henry and Ida Swartley of Gardenville, Pa. At an early age, she came to know Jesus as her Lord and Savior and from that day forward she was active in serving her heavenly Father.

She married John F. Martens of Inman, Kan. in 1950. In 1954, they heard a call from God to move to Vermont to support the leadership of a small Mennonite church in Andover. Dorothy served the Andover church and surrounding community in many different capacities for the rest of her life. She impacted many people by her involvement in Bible schools, Sunday school, church youth group, leading 4-H, and sewing circles for both children and ladies.

She spent much of her spare time sewing numerous quilts, which blessed family, residents at local nursing homes, and the MCC relief organization. She also had a gift for hospitality and was known for serving guests home-cooked meals, as well as for making many batches of glazed doughnuts and cinnamon buns to give away. Dorothy will be remembered for her generosity in reaching out to anyone in need, and her steadfast commitment to praying for others.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years John Martens of Chester; her daughter Joanie Parker (Bruce) of Bloomingdale, Ill.; her daughter Kathy Martens of Andover; her son John Loren Martens (Martha) of Middlebury, Ind.; her son Daryl Martens (Kathy Jo) of Chester; 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Andover Community Church, c/o Patti Gordon, 2625 Simonsville Rd., Andover, VT 05143. Calling hours will be held Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, from 4-6 p.m., at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield. An outdoor celebration of her life will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Andover Community Church in Andover. Please bring lawn chairs.

Out of consideration for all those present, the Martens family requests that those who attend either of the services follow Vermont’s social distancing guidelines.