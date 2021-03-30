Dorothy L. Grover, 1932-2021

PERKINSVILLE, Vt. – Dorothy L. Grover, 88, passed away Thursday morning March 25, 2021 at Covenant Place in Sumter, S.C. She was born Nov. 28, 1932 in New York City, N.Y., the daughter of Fritz and Alice (Sundgren) Lindgren. She attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School, Class of 1950.

On Aug. 23, 1952, she married Clarence N. “Sonny” Grover in Springfield, Vt. He predeceased her March 22, 2014.

Dorothy was employed at Jones and Lamson Machine Tool Co in the data processing department for 34 years. She was later employed with Vermont Precision Products and worked at the Regional Post Office in White River Jct., Vt.

She served on the Selectboard for the town of Weathersfield, Vt. She played a vital part in saving the Salmond Covered Bridge in Weathersfield and was a member of the West Weathersfield Volunteer Fire Department auxiliary. She lived most of her life in the Springfield, Weathersfield area, relocating to Sumter, S.C. in 2019.

Dottie enjoyed maintaining her flowerbeds, gardening, and keeping up with her large extended family. She was a member of the Bow Baptist Church from 2008-2019.

She is survived by two sons Richard G. Grover of Memphis, Tenn. and Mathew J. Grover of Bentonville, Ariz.; one daughter Mary M. Hankins and her husband Dale of Sumter, S.C.; one sister Donna White and her husband Tom of Danvers, Mass.; four grandsons Austin Grover, Reese Hankins, Dylan Grover, and Drew Hankins; sister-in-laws Florence Lindgren, Rachel Brown, and Esther Ballou; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by four sisters Margery Molesky, Erma Haley, Lois Leary, and Roberta Griswold, and one brother Theodore Lindgren.

A graveside service will be held June 7, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Pine Grove Cemetery in North Springfield, Vt.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bow Baptist Church, 1102 VT Route 5, Springfield, VT 05156, or to Dublin Christian Academy, 106 Page Rd., Dublin, NH 03444.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt.