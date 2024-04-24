Dorene E. Benson, 1959-2024 🇺🇸

CHESTER, Vt. – Dorene E. Benson passed away on the morning of Saturday, April 6, 2024, at the Genesis Lebanon Center, Lebanon, N.H., after a long struggle with Parkinson’s disease. She was 64 years old.

Dorene was born on Oct. 21, 1959, in Springfield, Vt., daughter of Raymond S. Benson and Doris (Holton) Benson. She grew up in Weston, Vt., and graduated from Green Mountain Union High School in 1977.

Over the years, Dorene worked at James & Lamson in Springfield, Vt., Mack Molding in Ludlow, Vt., and Ron Bacon Painting in Londonderry, Vt. She served in the United States Army from 1986-1987. Upon her return, she worked for B&B Mini Mart in Andover, Vt., then at Jelley’s Mobil in Londonderry, Vt., for more than 30 years, until her health failed in 2020.

Dorene was an avid car enthusiast, enjoyed NASCAR and DIRTcar racing, country music, and mowing her big lawn. She was a good friend to many, and knew everyone. She will be remembered as a low-keyed woman, with an entertaining, often unexpected, sense of humor. She will be greatly missed, and will always be remembered for her quick wit and nicknames for those close to her.

She is survived by her sister Norene Grout and brother-in-law Gary Grout of South Londonderry, her nephew Kodi Grout of Chester, Vt., great-nieces Adrianna Grout and Aleah Grout, her Uncle Casey Rowley of Londonderry, Vt., her Aunt Claire Holton of Osprey, Fla., and many cousins.

Dorene was preceded in death by her parents, her niece Tara Grout, and her special canine friend Peaches.

Special thanks to Historic Homes of Runnemede, Windsor, Vt.; Genesis Lebanon Center, Lebanon, N.H.; and Bayada Hospice, for the great care given to Dorene over the past three years.

A graveside service for family members will be held at a later date. Per Dorene’s request, no other services are planned. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Weston, Vt.

Memorial donations in Dorene’s memory can be made to the Springfield Humane Society in Springfield, Vt., or to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association – Vermont Chapter.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., is assisting with arrangements.