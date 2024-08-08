Donna M. Law, 1945-2024

LUDLOW, Vt. – Donna Marie Law, 79, of Ludlow, passed away peacefully on the night of July 30, 2024. Donna was born in Springfield, Vt., to Wilbert and Helen Law, on Dec. 27, 1945.

In her early years, Donna lived and attended schools in Springfield, Vt., later moving to Ludlow, where she lived up until her death.

Donna was known for her strong work ethic, holding several jobs, many times more than two at once, over the years. Most notably, she worked for Ron and Toni Parry of Ludlow’s Okemo Inn for more than two decades.

Donna is survived by her son Scott Stevens and his wife Melissa of Mount Holly, Vt.; her grandson Brandon Stevens of Lowell, Mass.; and granddaughter Andrea Stevens of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Special thanks to the staff at the Gill Odd Fellows Home, and to her trusted physician Trish Brown of Ludlow Health.

Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Memorial Chapel, and a private service will be held at the convenience of the family.