Donna L. Rice, 2025

GRAFTON, Vt. – Donna L. Rice, of Grafton, Vt., passed away at the Grace Cottage Hospital, on Feb. 27, 2025. She was born in Bellows Falls, Vt., to Donald Rice and Mary (Lockerby) Rice. She attended school in Grafton, and graduated from Bellows Falls High School. Donna went on to Lewiston, Maine, to become a hairdresser, then worked a majority of her career at Plaza Styling Salon in Springfield, Vt., and had many wonderful clients over the years.

Donna’s favorite vacation spot was Old Orchard Beach, in Maine.

Donna is survived by her son Shawn Rice and her sister Barbara Bragg. She is also survived by nephews David and Kevin, and niece Sandra. She was predeceased by her parents, brother John Rice, and sister Sharon Rice.

At this time there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.